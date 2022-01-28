Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

NYSE:AIT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.04. 4,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,899. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.