Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.47.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

