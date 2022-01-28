Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

