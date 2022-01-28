Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $376,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 467.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

