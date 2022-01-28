Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 868.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,195 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

