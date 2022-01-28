Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 5.6%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 88,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,055,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $8,888,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

