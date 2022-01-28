Ares Management LLC Has $21.60 Million Stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the quarter. FTS International makes up approximately 0.7% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned 0.06% of FTS International worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FTS International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FTS International by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. FTS International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

