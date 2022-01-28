Argon Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $792,052.55 and $86,398.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.10 or 0.06596107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,135.40 or 0.99853069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00051766 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,774,531 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

