Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARLO opened at $7.58 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $638.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

