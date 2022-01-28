Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $8.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.85 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

