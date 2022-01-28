Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 963,095 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $58,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.24 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

