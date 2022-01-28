Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,318 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $53,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE NLSN opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.