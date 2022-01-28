Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 7,600 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atkore were worth $59,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Atkore by 4,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Atkore by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

