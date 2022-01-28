Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 291.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $61,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $57.19 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

