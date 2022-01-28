Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $68,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

