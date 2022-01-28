Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 485,895 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 485,895 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $55,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

