Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

AOT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

AOT opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

