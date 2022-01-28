ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.54

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 55082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.