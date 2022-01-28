Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,383 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

