Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,200 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $24,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA opened at $68.01 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

