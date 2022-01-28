Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.90 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

