Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

