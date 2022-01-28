Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.