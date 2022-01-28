Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average is $192.66.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

