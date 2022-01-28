Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 47.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

