Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

