Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.