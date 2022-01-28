ATB Capital Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.36.

EFX stock opened at C$6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$601.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

