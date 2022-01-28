ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.88

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and traded as high as $33.52. ATCO shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 21,066 shares traded.

ACLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

