Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.31 EPS.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

