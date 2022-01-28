Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Shares Up 1.9%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF)’s share price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

