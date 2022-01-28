AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.15 EPS.

T stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,008,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.