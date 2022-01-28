Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,700. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 2,186,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

