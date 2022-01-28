Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.41. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

ADSK opened at $228.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $228.07 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.57 and its 200 day moving average is $292.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

