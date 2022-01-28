Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

