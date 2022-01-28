Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 4.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Shares of ADP opened at $196.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

