Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.74-6.86 EPS.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.18. 136,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,810. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.