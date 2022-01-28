Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.84.

About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

