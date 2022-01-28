AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $144.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.17.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 23.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

