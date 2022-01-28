Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AVANGRID is consistently expanding its clean energy generation capacity, utilizing wind and solar sources. AVANGRID targets to reach carbon neutrality by 2035 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions 35% within 2025 compared to the 2015 base levels. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and fund capital expenditure projects. Also, the utility has share a repurchase plan in place to improve its shareholder value. However, shares of AVANGRID have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Delay in receiving approvals for PNM Resources’ merger deal might postpone the same. Also, the company’s operations are subject to numerous regulations, increasing the cost of operations. Significant investments to maintain cyber security along with completion and budget of capital projects might act as headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avangrid by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

