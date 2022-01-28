Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83. Avant Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

