Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

