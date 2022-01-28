Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $196.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.