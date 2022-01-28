Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

