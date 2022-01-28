Aviva PLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

