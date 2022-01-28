Aviva PLC Sells 21,894 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

ABC opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.