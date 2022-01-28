Aviva PLC Sells 6,605 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after buying an additional 483,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after buying an additional 289,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,244 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.55 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJR. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

