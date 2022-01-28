AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.02. 16,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

