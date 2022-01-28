AXIS Token (AXIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. AXIS Token has a market cap of $5.70 million and $110,526.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00105330 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.