Azuki Market Capitalization Tops $418,230.94 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $418,230.94 and approximately $62,579.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

