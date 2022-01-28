B. Riley Lowers MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Price Target to $6.00

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.